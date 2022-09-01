Inuvik's SAO says pool could open in late February at the earliest

Progress is happening at the Inuvik pool with officials "confident" for a near future reopening.

"It's taken just a bit longer than we had anticipated, however, we're now confident that from a physical operation as far as the actual water in the pool part goes, we're at a point where we can now take the next steps to allow people to enter and enjoy the pool," said Grant Hood, Inuvik's senior administrative officer (SAO).

The earliest the pool might open is later his month, Hood said, with the town awaiting some final checks.

Grant Hood, Inuvik's SAO, said he is confident the pool will be opening soon. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

There have been long-standing issues with the pool, in what Hood described as a "constant headache" for the last six to seven years — including an aging pool liner, poor plumbing access and shifting ground.

In 2018 the pool was closed for eight months after a series of leaks, but it wasn't until pandemic-related closures shuttered recreation facilities across the country when the town decided to take advantage of the shutdown to address long standing issues.

This is not the first time the town has announced a tentative re-opening for the Midnight Sun Complex.

The original reopening was slated for the spring of 2021, then to the fall, then the following January, the target was moved again to March and again to the fall of 2022.

Hood acknowledged some of the previous announcements have been "optimistic" but said after a meeting last week the town is sure "we're good to go now."

Mackenzie Muskrats on pause since closure

The news is making a big splash with the local swim teams who have been on an indefinite pause since the closure.

"For some kids it was one sport that they loved and that they engaged in fully and without it, it's been a real gap in their lives," Abe Drennan, the Mackenzie Muskrats swim team president told CBC News.

Lack of pool access has not only suspended practices but also meant missing swimming competitions, including the upcoming NWT Territorial swim meet from Feb. 10-12.

"No we're not ready for that," Drennan said, noting he hopes once the pool is open the Mackenzie Muskrats can start hosting in-house events and challenges.

With the pool closed, the swim team is unable to train and refunds have been given to those paying for swim lessons. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC )

Drennan joked holding the president title has been the "most relaxing job" he has ever had, but got serious when talking about how the lack of recreation access has affected the community.

"[The pool] was a pillar in our community, certainly not just for the youth but for everyone in the town to access, certainly during the cold and dark months. It's a reprieve that we all need and so it's important, it's vital to the health of our community," Drennan said.

"You know, I can't say enough about the importance of it and I know once those doors open there will be a flood of people in that pool."

Limited capacity upon reopening

Once the pool does reopen, officials said it will likely be limited capacity until enough lifeguards are hired.

"There may be some restrictions, unfortunately, but that's regulations it's not us saying that," Hood said.

At this point, the town is testing equipment and sensors, then will clean and sanitize in attempts to get the environmental health approval then once enough lifeguards are hired, the doors will reopen.

Hood said he is excited to see pool reopen as it is a goal to get this project done before his upcoming summer retirement.

"We just want bodies in the water."