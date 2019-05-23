Inuvik resident finds bags of 'suspected crack cocaine' on walking trail

An Inuvik resident came across an unusual find during a recent long weekend walk on a popular trail: four baggies of what is suspected to be crack cocaine.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were walking their dog on Boot Lake Trail on Saturday when they noticed the bags.

"I came across a bunch of plastic bags that I suspected to be drugs," they told CBC.

"I brought it right away to the RCMP for a few reasons. The first being because of dogs. My dog did sniff it a little bit but wasn't really interested in it.

"I could see if any dogs eat that, it probably wouldn't be really good for the dog."

The resident said that it seemed like "it was something that was dropped out of somebody's pocket," noting there was snow in the area two days prior that was now melting.

They said that the bags were on the trail by a bridge near the Mackenzie River and a large grass area with picnic tables and a fire pit.

When they brought the bags to RCMP, they said officers agreed that it appeared to be some sort of hard drug.

In an RCMP statement, police confirmed that a community member found a "small amount of what is suspected to be crack cocaine."

They said the drugs have been turned over to the detachment, and an investigation is ongoing.