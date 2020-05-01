Inuvik RCMP seize $40K in alleged crime money after searching luggage and home

RCMP have arrested two people after a visit to the airport in Inuvik, N.W.T., led to the discovery of about $40,000 in alleged crime money.

According to a news release sent Friday, Inuvik RCMP say they went to the Mike Zubko Airport for an unrelated file on Tuesday, and saw a 20-year-old woman who was suspected of drug trafficking.

Police said they arrested her and that led them to a 38-year-old man, who was arrested at a local residence.

RCMP were granted a search warrant and searched a residence and a piece of luggage. Police say they discovered about $40,000 allegedly obtained by crime, and several cellular devices.

Natasha Jacobson, 20, and Aaron Kay, 38, were charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000. Kay was also charged with breach of his bail conditions.

"At the time of their arrest, both individuals were on bail release," said RCMP in the news release.

Jacobson and Kay are from Inuvik, according to police.

They are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in the community this week.