Missing 31-year-old Inuvik man has been found, RCMP say

On Tuesday, Inuvik RCMP said they've found a missing 31-year-old man from Inuvik and he is safe. Police sent a news release on Friday that they were looking for him.

He is 'safe and sound,' police say

RCMP said on Tuesday an Inuvik man they were looking for last week was found 'safe and sound.' (David Bell/CBC)

Inuvik RCMP say the 31-year-old man from Inuvik, N.W.T. they were searching for has been found "safe and sound."

Jarrett Bourke had been last seen near the boat launch park in Inuvik at around 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

