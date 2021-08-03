Missing 31-year-old Inuvik man has been found, RCMP say
On Tuesday, Inuvik RCMP said they've found a missing 31-year-old man from Inuvik and he is safe. Police sent a news release on Friday that they were looking for him.
He is 'safe and sound,' police say
Inuvik RCMP say the 31-year-old man from Inuvik, N.W.T. they were searching for has been found "safe and sound."
Jarrett Bourke had been last seen near the boat launch park in Inuvik at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Police thanked the public for their assistance.