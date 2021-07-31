RCMP looking for missing 31-year-old Inuvik man

Inuvik RCMP say they're asking for the public's help finding a 31-year-old man from Inuvik, N.W.T.

Jarrett Bourke was last seen near the boat launch park in Inuvik at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

He is described as an Indigenous man, with black hair and brown eyes. Recently, police said, the sides of his head were shaved and the hair dyed blond. He is 5 foot 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs about 215 pounds (97.5 kg).

Bourke was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt with dark coloured sweatpants. He may also have a blue hoodie with him.

Anyone with information of Bourke's whereabouts are asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.