Man seriously injured in alleged assault in Inuvik, say RCMP

RCMP in Inuvik, N.W.T., say a man was seriously injured in the community on Sunday morning.

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP say they received a call at about 10 a.m. Sunday about a man who appeared to be injured, lying on Bonnetplume Road.

He was transported to the Inuvik hospital and later medevaced to Edmonton "for further treatment of serious injuries," the news release states.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. The police force's Major Crimes Unit is investigating, as well as the Forensic Identification Unit.

"The RCMP are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed an altercation Sunday morning, or suspicious activity, in the Bonnetplume Road area, to please call Inuvik RCMP," said Staff Sgt. Dustin Ward in the statement.

Anyone with information can call Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.