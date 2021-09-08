Missing 29-year-old found safe and sound, say Inuvik RCMP
Joseph Omilgoituk has been found safe and sound after police asked public to help find the 29-year-old-man on Tuesday.
The police asked for the public's help in finding Joseph Omilgoituk on Tuesday
Inuvik RCMP said early Wednesday that the 29-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe and sound.
The police called on the public to help find Joseph Omilgoituk on Tuesday, after he was last seen around noon on Sept. 4 in Inuvik's downtown core.
The Inuvik RCMP is thanking the public for its assistance.