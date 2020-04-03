Inuvik RCMP charge two with drug offences after early-morning bust

RCMP have charged two men in Inuvik, N.W.T. with drug-related offences, following an investigation and early morning bust at a Boot Lake Road residence.

According to a news release, RCMP received a call for a disturbance at nearly 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. After arriving at the scene, police "located two men in possession of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia."

After investigating, police seized the currency, paraphernalia, and crack cocaine. The two men were arrested and charged.

According to the relase, police have charged Adar Mahad Mohamed, a 25-year-old from Saskatoon, with possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug possession, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply.

Aaron Kay, a 38-year-old from Inuvik, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and drug possession.

According to the release, Mahad Mohamed remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on April 5. Kay has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Inuvik on Aug. 31.