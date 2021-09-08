Inuvik RCMP asking public's help in finding 29-year-old man

Inuvik RCMP are asking the public's help in finding a 29-year-old man who was last seen around noon on Sept. 4 in Inuvik's downtown core.

In a Tuesday news release, police describe Joseph Omilgoituk as an Indigenous man with black hair and brown eyes. They say he is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a short black jacket and blue jeans, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Omilgoituk's whereabouts are asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111 or CrimeStoppers. People can also text the information by texting "nwtnutips" and a message to 274637.