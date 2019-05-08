Man injured after possible stabbing in Inuvik: RCMP

Police say a man in Inuvik, N.W.T., was left with non-life-threatening injuries after a possible stabbing early Friday morning.

RCMP got a complaint about an altercation near the area of Union Street, according to a news release Monday.

Police found a man who "appeared to have been injured with an edged weapon," and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested another man, whose name is being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

"Police have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public and this was an isolated incident," states the release.

Anyone who may have seen or heard the altercation is asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111.