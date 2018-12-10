Inuvik pool isn't opening after all

Despite assurances that the pool in Inuvik would reopen this week after a seven-month closure, the town now says that won't be happening after all.

"Unfortunately due to some unforeseen technical issues this closure will remain in place for the time being," said senior administrative officer Grant Hood in a news release on Monday.

"We are currently looking at options and consulting with our advisors on resolving the situation as we determine the cause of the issue."

The pool, which is located at the Midnight Sun Complex, has been having issues since it first opened 13 years ago, according to Hood. After a leak in May, the town shut it down.

Hood previously told CBC that the town had put aside about $110,000 in the 2018 budget for the repairs.

The town brought up an engineer to do a full inspection of the pool. There were issues found with the pool's jets, as well as "major concrete work" needed.

Hood said staff at the complex were excited to get it up and running again, as were residents.

"Following our investigation we shall complete any modifications and as a result the pool will remain closed until further notice," the statement said.

"We will provide residents with updates as we know more. We regret the inconvenience this will have on our residents. We thank everyone for their patience."