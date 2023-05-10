Inuvik pool closed after Environmental Health flags sealant problems

Less than two months after its long-awaited reopening, the pool in Inuvik, N.W.T., is closed until further notice.

In a public notice Wednesday afternoon, the town wrote that the closure happened at the recommendation of the N.W.T.'s Environmental Health officer.

The closure is due to an issue with the sealant that was used on the seams of the pool. In late April, the town warned swimmers that the sealant was rubbing off on people's swimsuits.

Still, swimmers have flocked to the pool since it reopened in March.

In its public notice Wednesday, the town said there is "no indication" that the sealant poses any form of health risk, and that the closure is precautionary.

"We want to emphasize that the sealant used was recommended by the pool supplier and that this might have been a case of a bad batch as it has been used in other facilities," it stated.

The town had originally planned to address the sealant issue in September when it does routine maintenance on the pool, but said the involvement of Environmental Health changed that plan.

Now, the town plans to look at "alternative options and remedies immediately" instead of waiting.