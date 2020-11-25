Inuvik parents frustrated with school over lack of phys ed, art, music classes

Some parents in Inuvik, N.W.T., are expressing concern that COVID-19 restrictions are leading to boredom and a lack of physical activity in their children's classrooms.

Parents at East Three Secondary School, which is part of the Beaufort Delta Education Council (BDEC), say their children have not had scheduled phys ed, art or music classes this year.

In an email exchange that parents shared with CBC News, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) told parents the lack of those classes was due to resources. Some teachers have been reassigned to accommodate the number of students allowed in each classroom, as directed by the Office of the Public Health Officer guidelines, and furniture that was moved to accommodate physical distancing is taking up space in the gymnasium, the emails say.

Lindsay Wood with her daughter. Wood says, as a nurse, she's concerned about the impacts a lack of physical education could have on older kids. (Submitted by Lindsay Wood)

Some parents in Inuvik told CBC News that although they understand it's a difficult time, it's frustrating to feel like the school is making less progress than others.

"I feel like there has not been an intent by BDEC to be creative and come up with solutions," said Carolyn Hunter.

Hunter, who has a son in Grade 12, said she believes that teachers and school officials are trying to be accommodating under the rules the school board has set out for them during the pandemic.

Boredom in classes

Hunter said her son thrives better in school when he's exposed to lots of physical activity.

She said her son told her the lack of phys-ed and music classes is leaving students bored, and having a negative impact on them.

"I don't think it's fair.... I in no way advocate that we don't adhere to the regulations, but these activities are taking place across the Northwest Territories," Hunter said.

"I'm not sure why our community is not providing anything."

Hunter said she attended virtual Inuvik District Education Authority (DEA) meetings, and wrote letters to the DEA and the Beaufort Delta Education Council about her concerns.

She said that, at first, she didn't receive a response until she reached out to Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler. Hunter said she then got a response from Education Minister R.J Simpson, based on information provided by BDEC Supt. Frank Galway.

Tracy Blyth says there has been very little communication by the school, although she understands that they are stretched thin. (Submitted by Tracy Blyth)

"With the successful reopening of schools, the DEA and [Beaufort Delta Education Council] are now considering ways to open up the gyms to students only – with the intent that home room teachers would be able to offer indoor Physical Education (PE) classes beginning in January. This will allow time to ensure that the gym is cleaned up," Simpson's letter states.

"Once the junior high schedule has been addressed in January, considering offering these classes to high school students will be the next step. Following successful offering of indoor PE to students during the day, the [Beaufort Delta Education Council] and DEA will be considering how to bring extra-curricular activity into the school outside of school hours. The timing of this is also tentatively scheduled for January."

Hunter said she's frustrated with the stilted communication she's received from the DEA so far, and would like to see a forum created where parents can be comfortable discussing issues.

Lindsay Wood said she has experienced similar issues as Hunter, and also wrote a letter to the school board. She said she felt the response from Galway, BDEC's superintendent, tried to quiet her concerns. When CBC News reached out to Galway for an interview on the school's gym and arts plan, Galway declined to comment but said he had responded to parents' concerns.

Both Hunter and Wood provided the letters and responses to CBC News.

Alternative physical activity offered, says spokesperson

Jaimee Kępa, a spokesperson for ECE, said in an email to CBC News that some schools aren't opening gyms due to staffing issues, because the space is being used for other activities, or because the schools are focused on providing physical activity in a different way.

Kępa also said the department "is not aware of any school who is not offering physical activity to their students within the health and safety guidelines."

Wood, whose oldest child is in junior kindergarten, says parents have not received a clear explanation about why phys ed, music and art classes aren't happening. She said she wouldn't make as big of a deal about it if they had.

Tracy Blyth with her family. She says her kids are only doing core subjects and health class. (Submitted by Tracy Blyth)

Wood and some other parents said teachers started bringing elementary students to the gym last week, although there are still no phys ed classes. As a nurse, she said she's concerned about the health impacts on older students.

"We are not really encouraging a healthy lifestyle," she said.

She added that she thinks there is no consistency when it comes to the exercise provided to students, and it seems to depend on what the teachers want to do.

On-the-land programming also started back at the school in mid-November.

Tracy Blyth has a son in Grade 7, and another in Grade 10. She said that while her older son has been assigned fitness goals that he needs to meet, there hasn't been much in-school physical activity for her youngest.

"I think it's a good idea that they are trying to do something," Blyth said. "I know there are a lot of people that are upset that there is no gym, but it's just hard at this time."

Blyth echoed Wood and Hunter's concerns about receiving little communication from the school, although she said she understands they are stretched thin.

She said her kids are only doing core subjects and health class.

"Art is [important] too," she said. "They need some sort of outlet."

"They are going to school for about the same amount of time, but there's extra core subjects," Blyth said, adding with a laugh that "When I was a kid, that wouldn't be my idea of a good time."