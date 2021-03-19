N.W.T. RCMP investigating reports of cyberbullying in Inuvik and region

RCMP in the N.W.T. are investigating reports of cyberbullying in the Beaufort Delta region.

Inuvik RCMP say they received reports in February that "a social media platform" was being used for online harassment. Police began school presentations to youth about online bullying and basic online safety, but since then reports of online harassment have continued.

Now N.W.T. RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit is assisting Inuvik police in their investigation of the reports. Police ask that parents do their part to ensure online safety for their children.

"Everyone has a role in keeping kids safe online," stated Cpl. Sandi Nischk in a press release Friday.

"Kids' offline and online worlds are now interwoven. This is creating complex situations that many are facing, and are becoming increasingly difficult for them to manage. Educate yourself, be involved in children's online activities and pass knowledge onto them."

Although cyberbullying is not itself a crime, there are legal offences related to cyberbullying. They include:

Criminal harassment.

Uttering threats.

Intimidation.

Counselling suicide.

Mischief in relation to data.

Unauthorized use of computer.

Identity fraud.

Extortion.

False messages, indecent or harassing telephone calls.

Incitement of hatred.

Defamatory libel.

RCMP recommend four websites where parents can learn more about cyberbullying:

Anyone with information about cyberbullying in the Beaufort Delta Region is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment, Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, or cybertip.ca.