Special events pavilion in Inuvik ready to host, rain or shine

There's a new place for people in Inuvik, N.W.T to gather — rain or shine.

After about two years of designing and building, officials marked the opening of a special events pavilion on Friday evening with a ribbon cutting.

"The space will be well used by our community," said the town's mayor, Natasha Kulikowski. "Having all those groups now being able to get together and enjoy this amazing space is going to be wonderful."

The pavilion's design features include a Delta braid and animals on the outer walls, and messages in Gwich'in, Inuvialuktun and English at the front entrance.

Kulikowski said the structure is just the start of the redevelopment plans for Chief Jim Koe Park, which is a main gathering place particularly for summer events like Inuvialuit Day and Arctic markets.

The redevelopment has been going on for about eight years, and more elements are expected to be added.

That includes a new building between the Anglican church and the pavilion, which will eventually house the tourism department and Arctic market, slated to be finished next summer. The markets will take place under the pavilion, for now.

The Government of Northwest Territories is also putting in a replacement soccer pitch and a second ball diamond.

Inuvik Mayor Natasha Kulikowski (centre) cuts a ribbon inside the new pavilion, held by high school student Cassidy Lennie-Ipana (left) and elder Gerry Kisoun (right). (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

One of the features of the pavilion is that it'll be able to host events during the shoulder season, which were previously weather dependent, said Kulikowski. The bleachers are inside the pavilion and are able to hold up to about 270 people. But now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people will have to physically distance and mask up inside the area.

The first Arctic market of the season is being held Saturday afternoon, with a performance by Louie Goose and the Beluga Boys in the evening.

Kulikowski said the pavilion is opening at a time when people are excited to start gathering and having events together, as some COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift.

"We've been together but separate for a year and a half now," she said.