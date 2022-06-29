Damages escalate as vandalism at Inuvik's new welcome centre continues

Hours after CBC News posted a story on vandalism at Inuvik's new welcome centre, the damage got worse.

Jackie Challis, the director of economic development and tourism for the town, found the mess around 8 a.m. Wednesday. This time, the window and door at the Inuvik Welcome Centre had been smashed overnight.

She said the building was also broken into.

"The table was up against the building. And you could tell that it was used to break in the door and the window, or that maybe they climbed on top of it," Challis said.

"There's broken shattered glass all over the boardwalk, the window broken, the door broken. And immediately, I just phoned the RCMP to make sure that they could come in and secure the premises and also just so that they can investigate."

In an email, RCMP confirmed the report of a break and enter and that an investigation is underway.

The Inuvik Welcome Centre has been the target of vandalism since it opened on June 18. (Submitted by Jackie Challis)

Challis said there was also stolen cash and equipment.

"We are very lucky that the damage inside the building is minimal. But it could have been much worse," she said.

In just over week since the centre opened on June 18, Challis said vandalism at the centre has been an every day occurrence, and has included Slurpees thrown on the exterior of the building and a pile of human faeces left outside.

'Is this gonna keep happening?'

Challis is worried about where things go next.

"And that's what's scary, right is like, is this gonna keep happening? Is it gonna keep escalating? And we really hope that it doesn't," she said.

"My heart is in this building, you know, like, my sweat and tears are in this building. And so honestly, my first thought is I just, I just cried."

Damages at the Inuvik Welcome Centre. 'Is this gonna keep happening? Is it gonna keep escalating?' asks Jackie Challis. (Submitted by Jackie Challis)

She said she wasn't saddened at the thought of cleaning up the mess, but because she doesn't know what the solution is.

"I want things to stop. And what I also realize is that it's probably just a very small handful, because the reality is, most of our community is loving and excited about this place and has pride and would never do that kind of damage," she said.

"That's the unfortunate part is it's just a few people that are intentionally creating this."

Challis also said she thinks it's a bigger picture issue, and wonders whether the people behind it are residents who are angry or perhaps just struggling.

She said she has some concerns of safety for the staff working at the centre. However, there are already policies in place, like having two people on at all times.

"Administration and other directors were here early this morning and assessing the situation. And I do know that they are working to put a number of other safeguards in place," she said.

The new welcome centre was meant to host open air markets and other community events.

Unfortunately, Challis added, security needs are going to mean features in place that are not aesthetically pleasing, and that put limits on how the centre might be used.

"We wanted this to feel like an open free space where people could use it after hours. And unfortunately, we're gonna have to really make it different than that."