There could be fines for spitting in Inuvik as town moves to make public disorder bylaws

No spitting, no loitering, no littering and no urinating.

At least, not on public streets in Inuvik, N.W.T., where council is pushing forward with a new public disorder bylaw as part of the town's effort to put its foot down on untidiness and disorder.

Grant Hood, senior administrative officer, explained the bylaw will give the town a lever to deal with people who are acting out of line in public.

"There's always been an issue of people panhandling or whatever you want to call it ... and bothering tourists," he said.

"The big thing is it gives us some ways that we can do some enforcement."

He added there's no trespassing legislation in the territory, meaning that the town is limited in its ability to move people off property. Hood cited loiterers in front of Inuvik's Northmart as a regular occurrence.

Hood says the bylaw, if passed, will be enforced at the town's discretion, and that fining people is not necessarily the intention — it simply gives the town the ability to do so, if needed.

"We're not out there looking for people spitting on the sidewalk," he said.

Modernizing old dump, fire station bylaws

Town councillors will also give third reading and vote on three amendments to current bylaws Wednesday, part of an ongoing effort to review Inuvik's bylaws, Hood said.

Those include a change to the allowed age of taxis from 10 years to 15, which Hood said was based on a request the town received.

The town is also planning on making changes to fines for people who are not following the rules of the dump to help deter unsafe behaviour. That includes bumping up fines to people who are found scavenging at times when the dump is closed to the activity.

Votes on the four bylaws are part of an ongoing effort to update the town of Inuvik's legislation.

While Hood did not link the dump fine changes to any specific incidents, he did add there were a couple of close calls this summer with bears at the dump, when it was closed to scavenging.

Fire department legislation was also rewritten to bring it up to modern standards, Hood said. The most notable change is the removal of restrictions on how far out of town the fire department will respond to calls. Previously. the limit was set at 75 kilometres.

All of the bylaws have passed first and second reading and will be enacted if they are passed by council Wednesday evening.