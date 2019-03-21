Robert Charlie elected as Inuvik Native Band chief

Robert Charlie has been elected as the chief of Inuvik Native Band after members cast their votes Thursday evening, according to preliminary results.

Charlie won with 60 of the 101 cast votes. Richard Ross, his competition, received 41 votes, according to the chief electoral officer Tony Devlin in a news release.

The vote was held at Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T.

There were a total of 502 available ballots; 399 were unused, one was spoiled and one ballot was cancelled.