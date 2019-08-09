'Quite a violation': Inuvik Native Band Office broken into 2 times

RCMP responded Thursday morning to an alleged break and enter in Inuvik, N.W.T. at the offices of the Inuvik Native Band — the second in two weeks.

Police say the break in happened at the Kiminga Street building before 7:50 a.m.

"We came into work yesterday and realized we had another break and enter, and there was a lot more damage," said Edward Wright, band manager for the Inuvik Native Band.

"They went through every office, they kicked each door in. So all the doors are broken, all the doors have to be replaced."

Wright estimated repairs will cost roughly $4,000. He said the office is also missing a laptop and a DSLR camera.

According to RCMP, the first alleged break and enter happened sometime around July 26.

'They went through every office, they kicked each door in. So all the doors are broken, all the doors have to be replaced,' said Edward Wright, band manager for the Inuvik Native Band. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Wright said that when the first break in happened, "they got in one of the back windows and went directly to the finance office."

Only one door was kicked in but money was taken, Wright said.

The Inuvik Native Band has been in the Kiminga Street building for about three years.

Wright said these break-ins are "quite a violation."

"I'm taking this somewhat on a personal level. We work very hard and very diligently building up this organization. We secured a building, which we didn't have, and people are destroying things."

Wright said the band was actually supposed to have security cameras installed the evening before the most recent break-in, but something else came up with the contractor.

Wright says thieves damaged property throughout the office, including this filing cabinet. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Cameras are now being installed Friday, the doors are currently being fixed, and seal reinforcements are being put on all of the windows.

Wright said the break-ins detract from the good that the organization is trying to do.

"We all take it to heart and we are not happy with this, but all we can do is pick up and move forward. Can't dwell on it," he said.

RCMP said in a media release said they are currently investigating but don't have any suspects at this time.

The release noted, "there are no further reports of break and enters from other businesses/offices in the community."