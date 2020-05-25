'The kids really deserve to be celebrated': Inuvik mom makes graduation gift bags

Lenora McLeod was excited to see her young daughter Eleanor graduate kindergarten from East Three Elementary School in Inuvik this June.

The graduation ceremony is a big deal for the little ones and their family members.

"They dress up in really nice dresses, basically they get to look like princesses and princes for the day," McLeod said.

Although that event has been postponed due to COVID-19, she still wanted to do something to make her daughter and her classmates feel special.

She decided to make graduation bags for the kids full of different goodies.

"I wanted to do it because I feel like the kids really deserve to be celebrated, especially because of this whole pandemic that we are all going through," McLeod said.

"We want to celebrate you and thank you for being such good kids about this because they've gone from being in school … on a routine to all of a sudden you have to stay home."

She said it's challenging for her young kids because they understand that they have to stay home and they are trying to prevent each other from getting sick, but they "don't understand the full length of it."

Lenora McLeod is putting together gift bags for her daughter and her classmates who are set to graduate from kindergarten in June. (Submitted by Lenora McLeod)

McLeod said so far she has a list of 20 kindergartners but understands that there are nearly 60 in town. She's hoping parents will contact her so she can add them to the list.

When she first posted about what she was doing on social media, she ended up getting multiple responses from community members who wanted to help out.

She said Stanton Group Ltd. donated a $150 gift certificate so they could pick up some snacks. Mac's News Stand, a corner store, donated coupons for free slush puppies, a soft frozen type of drink.

"Initially, me just wanting to put together a small gift has expanded with the help and support of community members," McLeod said.

She is hoping to make a whole day event in June where the kids can dress up with their parents to receive their graduation gift, and plans to have a photo booth set up.

Location to be determined

She has let the school know what she's doing and is seeing if she could possibly hold the event there or down near the river, a place she said that would potentially be able to accommodate more people.

Lenora McLeod and her daughter, Eleanor. McLeod wanted to do something special for her daughter and her classmates. (Submitted by Lenora McLeod)

Elizabeth McNeil, principal of Inuvik East Three Elementary School, confirmed in an email that the school is hoping to hold graduation ceremonies for the kindergartners and Grade 6 class in the fall, while adhering to the guidelines of the territory's public health restrictions.

For McLeod, she's thrilled to see what started off as an idea to make a graduation bag for her daughter and classmates spiral into something even bigger thanks to community members.

"Our community is awesome and is more than happy to help out and make our kindergarten graduates feel special," she said.