Inuvik man arrested after police find $7.5K in cash and possible drugs

A man from Inuvik, N.W.T., was arrested after RCMP searched a home and found what is believed to be drugs and more than $7,500 in cash, among other items.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia, bear spray, "a large sum" of cash and what they believe to be crack cocaine after executing a search warrant on Saturday, according to a news release Monday.

A 27-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, having that weapon contrary to a court order and failing to comply with probation.

The man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.