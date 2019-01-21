Inuvik man arrested after police find $7.5K in cash and possible drugs
A man in Inuvik, N.W.T., was arrested after police found what is believed to be crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, bear spray and $7.5K in cash in a home.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court Wednesday
A man from Inuvik, N.W.T., was arrested after RCMP searched a home and found what is believed to be drugs and more than $7,500 in cash, among other items.
Police say they found drug paraphernalia, bear spray, "a large sum" of cash and what they believe to be crack cocaine after executing a search warrant on Saturday, according to a news release Monday.
A 27-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, having that weapon contrary to a court order and failing to comply with probation.
The man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Prosecutor calls for 4 years for woman who set up fatal robbery
- MORE NORTH NEWS | Alaska man kills polar bear that strayed from its usual habitat