Chief public health officer declares measles outbreak in Inuvik

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has declared a measles outbreak in Inuvik, according to a Wednesday press release.

This comes after a health advisory was issued in February, after a child infected with the measles flew from an international destination to Inuvik.

There are now two people in the N.W.T. infected with measles, both in Inuvik. The second person infected showed signs of the illness on Feb. 28.

The health advisory says the timeframe for increased risk of another person developing measles extends to around March 26.

"At this time we do not expect other individuals outside of Inuvik to develop measles," the advisory says.

People who are likely immune include:

People born before 1970.

People born after 1970, but who are 18 or older with one documented doses of measles vaccine.

People between 12 months and 18 years old with two documented doses of measles vaccine.

What to watch for

The advisory says anyone who is not immune should "immediately" contact their local care provider and talk about getting immunized.

People who don't know if they or their child has been vaccinated are also advised to book an appointment with their local public health unit.

Anyone who is susceptible to the illness should look for a number of symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a face rash that spreads to the chest. Residents are advised to call their health care provider if they notice symptoms, and are advised to remain at home.

"Calling ahead ensures health facilities can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others."

The health advisory includes multiple possible times of exposure: