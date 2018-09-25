Inuvik mayor steps down after 12 years on council

When a new Inuvik town council and mayor are elected on Oct. 15, a familiar face will be missing.

Mayor Jim McDonald is taking a step back from political life after serving on council for 12 years, including one term as mayor.

When McDonald first ran for council, he said it was a last-minute decision. It all started when, on the last day candidates could submit their name to run in the election, someone asked McDonald if he would consider running.

"I've been on council since," he said.

McDonald has enjoyed his time on council and said he will miss it.

"But I think a big part of it is knowing when to step away — give, hopefully, some younger people and some older people [an] opportunity to serve as well," he said.

His biggest motivation for stepping away from council is his wife. "She thought we should start slowing down a bit and I don't disagree with her," he said. "But I didn't mind the pace."

Investments in infrastructure

McDonald admits his life did become more hectic when he was mayor. But he put a lot of time and thought into the decision to run for the position, he said.

"I felt I could contribute to the community and I have a lot invested in the community," he said. "It was important to me that I could offer what I could to hopefully improve, or help improve, the quality in life for people."

McDonald said he is proud of the time he served as a councillor and mayor. The current council in particular focused on maintaining the operation of the town and its infrastructure, he said.

I'll continue to do what I can on the sidelines. - Jim McDonald, Mayor of Inuvik

"In the past three years, it was almost $40 million dollars in infrastructure with our new water plant, the utilidor replacement, the new reservoir that is not quite completed," he said. "Those are all important things and will serve for the next 40 to 50 years."

McDonald said he is particularly proud of helping bring the new water treatment plant to town, because it was part of his platform when he first ran as a councillor. The water treatment plant has provided clearer water to the community.

"That was over 10 years to see that through to completion," said McDonald. "That was the biggest single investment in infrastructure that the community has ever done … but it was important."

'Connecting with people'

One thing McDonald said he wishes he could have seen through as mayor was finding another source of gas for the town, to replace the depleting Ikhil gas well. However, he said he isn't giving up on it.

"I'll continue to do what I can on the sidelines," he said.

When asked if he has any advice for any incoming mayor, McDonald said: "The big thing that I found, is you really need to be a part of the community.

"It is a full-time job being mayor, but it's not a full-time job sitting in the office ... Being out in the community, connecting with people, speaking to the people and being a leader in the community — that's very important."