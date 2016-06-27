Courts to decide if Inuvik man is dangerous offender or long-term offender

The Crown prosecutor is seeking to have an Inuvik man declared either a long-term offender, or a dangerous offender.

The application came after Johnny Jeffery Simon was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Inuvik in 2017. After he and the woman broke into an apartment to steal liquor, he raped her in the apartment stairwell.

The 38-year-old is being held at the North Slave Correctional Centre. He made a brief video appearance in a Yellowknife courtroom on Monday as the prosecutor asked for more time to line up witnesses to testify for the long-term or dangerous offender application.

According to court records, it's the second time Simon has been convicted of sexual assault. He's been convicted of numerous other violent crimes, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer.

Simon has also been convicted of theft, mischief, possessing property obtained by crime and numerous breaches of court orders.

Simon has undergone an assessment of his risk of reoffending, according to the prosecutor. It was done by Toronto-based forensic psychiatrist Philip Klassen. In court on Monday, Simon's lawyer, Katherine Oja, said she is planning to call her own expert to testify at the hearing. Both sides are lining up dates when their witnesses may be available to testify.

If declared a long-term offender, Simon would be subject to a long-term supervision order — similar to parole — for up to 10 years after serving his sentence for the sexual assault. The Parole Board of Canada sets the conditions someone must abide by while under a long-term supervision order.

If declared a dangerous offender, he would be kept in custody until his risk of reoffending is deemed to be manageable enough to be released under supervision in the community.

Both sides in Simon's case are scheduled to return to court in early August to set a date for his hearing.