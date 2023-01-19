Inuvik man accused of stabbing to be sentenced next week

An Inuvik man who was initially accused of attempted murder has reached a plea deal with the Crown.

Aaron Kay is scheduled to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon.

The 41-year-old was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and uttering threats in connection with a stabbing in Inuvik on July 17, 2020. Kay entered the guilty plea to the lesser charge on Nov. 21.

According to court records, Kay has five previous convictions for assault, but the most recent was in 2011. He has been charged with assault five times since then, but all of those charges have been withdrawn or stayed.

The court ordered that a background report be done on him for the sentencing. It's scheduled to take place in N.W.T. Supreme Court Jan. 25.