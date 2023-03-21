N.W.T. man who committed 6 assaults in one year released from jail 5 times

A 42-year-old Inuvik man with a long history of violence was repeatedly released from jail while committing six separate assaults over a period of 10 months. The man, who has 68 criminal convictions including 19 for crimes of violence, was finally held in custody after the sixth assault.

In an N.W.T. Territorial courtroom on Friday, Clayton Capot-Blanc pleaded guilty to charges stemming from all six assaults. He was sentenced to 20 months in custody followed by two years of probation. After credit for the time he's already served awaiting sentencing, Capot-Blanc only had around two weeks remaining in his sentence.

Capot-Blanc's string of assaults began on April 26, 2021. According to facts he admitted in court, he punched a woman in the head and chest during a party. He was arrested, charged and released by police after promising to appear in court.

Less than five months later, on Sep. 8 in Inuvik, he approached a woman on the street and grabbed her buttocks. He was again charged with assault and released by police.

Just 10 days later, Capot-Blanc assaulted a man in front of the shelter in Inuvik. The man suffered serious injuries. Capot Blanc was later charged with assault causing bodily harm, and again released back into the community.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Capot-Blanc put a man in a chokehold. He was again charged with assault and again released by police. A week later he sexually assaulted a worker at the Inuvik shelter, grabbing her side and buttocks, and telling her that he wanted to "do it" with her. He was charged with sexual assault and released by police once again.

Finally, on Feb 24, 2022 Capot-Blanc assaulted a man outside of the Inuvik Northmart, punching and kicking him. He has remained in custody since being charged with that assault.

The person he attacked wrote a victim impact statement that was read in court. He said he is fearful of seeing Capot-Blanc in the community and worried that another assault will occur. "I'm terrified," he wrote.

The man also said that despite this, he hopes Capot-Blanc gets help with his drinking and anger management issues.

Capot-Blanc's sentencing hearing will reconvene on April 3 for arguments on whether his name should be added to the sex offender registry.

His lawyer argued it should not, saying this was his first sexual assault conviction and that Capot-Blanc is not at risk of re-offending. The prosecutor says his name should be included because of the sexual assault conviction.