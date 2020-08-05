Inuvik man designated long-term offender

An Inuvik man with a long and violent criminal history has been designated a long-term offender.

On Friday, Johnny Jeffery Simon was sentenced to six years and four months for his third sexual assault in which he raped a woman in the stairway of an Inuvik apartment building in 2017. The 39-year-old has been in jail since his arrest the day after the assault.

With credit for the time he's already served, Simon has only two years left on his sentence. After his sentence, Simon will be subject to a supervision order, similar to probation, for five years. If he does not follow the conditions of his supervision during that period, he could be sent back to prison.

In sentencing Simon, Northwest Territories Supreme Court chief justice Louise Charbonneau said the case required her to weigh the need to protect the public with the Supreme Court of Canada's ruling requiring judges to take into account systemic disadvantages suffered by Indigenous offenders.

Earlier, the court heard that Simon suffered ongoing physical and sexual abuse by his grandfather, whom he lived with from the age of five until he was 18.

"He has suffered immense loss and trauma from very early on in his life," said Charbonneau. "He was not cared for by the adults who should have looked after him."

She said that reduces Simon's blameworthiness for his crimes, but later added, "understanding Mr. Simon's past does not take away from the fact that he has hurt other people."

Charbonneau noted that, even two years after the attack, the woman Simon sexually assaulted said in her victim impact statement she still feels scared and disgusted as a result of the attack and did not want to leave her house.

The judge agreed with Simon's lawyer who suggested that when considering two of his most violent offences, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, the court should take into account that in both cases the victim was his abusive grandfather.

In an assessment that was part of the long term offender application, a psychiatrist rated Simon's risk of re-offending both violently and sexually as high. Simon started abusing intoxicants while in his early teens, starting with inhalants. He was intoxicated at the time he sexually assaulted the woman in Inuvik.

"Mr. Simon should probably never touch alcohol again," said the judge.

Charbonneau noted that while serving time in federal prison for an attack that led to the death of his grandfather, he took programs aimed at reducing his risk of re-offending, including a high intensity sex offender program. However, she added, it did not stop him from sexually assaulting the woman in Inuvik.