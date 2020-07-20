Man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing at Inuvik parking lot

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police responded to an alleged stabbing in Inuvik, N.W.T., on Friday.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report about a stabbing at the parking lot of Bompace Place Apartments on Bompas Street, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday.

When they got to the parking lot, RCMP say they found evidence of a crime, and learned that a man had been taken to the Inuvik Regional Hospital after being injured in an alleged attack. The injured man received treatment and is now out of the hospital, say police.

Police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Aaron Kay of Inuvik with attempted murder.

Police are not seeking other suspects, according to the news release. RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted.

Kay remains in police custody and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, states the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111.