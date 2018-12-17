Inuvik man faces multiple charges after stabbing

Inuvik RCMP have charged a 39-year-old Inuvik man with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of breach of undertaking.

The charges follow an incident early in the morning on May 10.

Police were called to an area near Union Street, where they found an a man who appeared to have been stabbed with what they called "an edged weapon."

The injured man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.