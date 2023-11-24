Man in Inuvik, N.W.T., accused of stealing $76K while managing local liquor store

A man in Inuvik, N.W.T., has been charged with fraud and forgery after allegations that he took $76,000 above his normal salary as manager of the local liquor store.

Inuvik RCMP charged 51-year-old Brian Richards after an investigation into accounting documents, shift schedules, and other financial records from the store.

Police said the investigation began after someone complained to RCMP that "a large sum" of money had gone missing from the liquor store over a three-month period between April and July of 2021.

RCMP say that Richards, from Hay River, had been making cash deposits into his account and they allege he paid himself about $76,000 above his normal salary.

In a news release Friday, RCMP say they believe the money was taken from cash that was supposed to be used to refill an ATM onsite at the liquor store.

Richards was arrested and released to appear in court in Inuvik on December 5th, 2023.