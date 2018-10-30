Inuvik homeless shelter aims to open in November after bedbug closure

After it was shut down by bedbugs in April, Inuvik's homeless shelter could reopen by the end of November, pest free, and with some major renovations to address building-code issues.

The building was vacated back in April, after it was discovered that there was a bedbug infestation.

"I'm really concerned that it's been so prolonged," says Lucy Kuptana, the shelter society's chair.

"The clients are like, 'We just need a roof over our heads and a warm place to sleep.' They just want to get back into the building."

The closure stretched on because the building needed more than just fumigation — it also needed some upgrades to pass inspections.

Money comes in stages

Lucy Kuptana, chair of Inuvik's Homeless Shelter Society. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The society asked the NWT Housing Corporation for $100,000 from its homelessness fund, and got $67,000.

That covered the cost of bringing up an exterminator from outside of the region to fumigate the building, but Kuptana says it didn't cover the whole cost of getting the building fixed.

She says to pass the environmental health inspection, the society needs to add another sink for disinfecting and replace bathtubs with shower stalls. The society also wants to replace the building's old and leaking toilets.

Kuptana says she applied again for funding in June, and two weeks ago received an additional $25,000 from the housing corporation.

"There is a huge maintenance issue with the homeless shelter," said Kuptana. "There needs to be better co-ordination between all of the agencies."

Shelter clients have had to move twice since the closure.

Kuptana said some of the society's clients are staying with family or friends, others at the John Wayne Kiktorak Centre, also known as the Inuvik Emergency Warming Shelter. But that centre also takes in people struggling with addictions.

"The clients at the homeless shelter are the ones that are trying to really change their life, and practise sobriety, and trying to re-enter the workforce," said Kuptana.

Mayor says November deadline is realistic

​ Renovations to bring the building up to code include replacing existing bathtubs with showers. The shelter society also wants to replace the old toilets. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC News)

The building, which the homeless shelter has been operating out of for about 10 years, is owned and maintained by the Town of Inuvik.

Mayor Jim McDonald said the contractor started Monday.

"They've got all the materials they need in town," he said.

"There shouldn't be any delays due to the road closure … I would say by the end of November they should be back to operational."

The homeless shelter was also recently awarded $4,900 from the Inuvik's 100 People Who Care, a local organization that chooses a charity to support every three months.

Kuptana said that money is going toward replacing all of the furniture and supplies that had to be thrown out due to the bedbug infestation.