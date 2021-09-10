2 arrested in Inuvik after man breaks into home, robs tenants at knifepoint

Two Inuvik residents received medical treatment after a man forcibly entered their home with a knife on Thursday.

An elderly male and female tenant reported an unknown male brandishing a knife entered their home illegally and demanded money, the RCMP said in a news release.

An altercation broke out in the residence that left both tenants with non-life threatening injuries.

"This was a very serious incident and fortunate that no one was seriously injured," said RCMP Sgt. Bruce McGregor in the release.

The suspect took some items from the home and fled the scene.

A 27-year-old male suspect has been arrested along with a 29-year-old female suspect, believed to be an accomplice, the release said.

Both remain in custody and charges are pending.

A similar incident was reported in Hay River on July 29, where two males were reported to have entered a home at the Rowe Trailer Park brandishing a weapon and demanding money.

In that case, police noted that "home invasions such as this are often associated with the drug trade," in a news release. "However, the home-owner in this incident appears to be a law-abiding citizen not associated with the criminal milieu in any way."

The release advised Hay River residents to lock their doors at night.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.