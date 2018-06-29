Gazebo burns to the ground on Inuvik's popular Boot Lake Trail

A gazebo on the well-used Boot Lake Trail in Inuvik, N.W.T., burned to the ground early Friday morning.

In a news release, Inuvik fire Chief Cynthia Hammond said the fire department received multiple calls reporting flames and smoke on one of the trails located behind the Inuvik cemetery.

She said the structure was engulfed in flames when 12 firefighters responded, and it was completely destroyed.

The gazebo was one of the only places to sit on the trail, and people often had picnics, enjoyed the view of the lake, and took photos in the area.

The remains of the structure and the surrounding area is now cordoned off with tape, and Hammond wants to remind people to avoid walking in the area until the remains of the structure can be safely removed.

Inuvik RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.