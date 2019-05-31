Contractor says faulty info from Inuvik Gas to blame for gas leak

The natural gas leak that shut down Inuvik's main road last week was the gas company's fault, according to the contractor whose worker hit a gas line.

Vince Sharpe said his company, Just Call Vince, was doing tiling work at the I.D.A. drugstore building on Mackenzie Road Friday morning.

Sharpe said his company had been given a "locator" by Inuvik Gas telling them where they could dig; but when his employee dug down at the spot, he immediately hit the gas line.

Vince Sharpe, owner of Just Call Vince in Inuvik, says his company was just digging where it was told to. (David Thurton/CBC)

"That's very dangerous," Sharpe said, adding this is the first time he's had something like this happen with Inuvik Gas.

"It was an honest mistake," he said. "[Inuvik Gas] made a mistake and we followed their advice [on where to dig]."

Inuvik Gas investigating

Inuvik Gas spokesperson Danielle Brown said in an email that the company is investigating the incident.

"We take this very seriously and any learnings will be considered in future operations," she wrote.

In the email, the company did not address Sharpe's claim that his company was digging where it had been told it should be safe.

'There's some gas pouring out'

A witness described tense moments when the line was ruptured.

Tanya Gruben had just parked her car outside the drug store around 10:30 a.m. when she saw a worker run out from under the building.

"[He] started running to the corporate centre where Inuvik Gas is," she said. "On his way back he said, 'There's some gas pouring out of the building.'"

Sharpe said his team immediately began warning people about the gas and began evacuating buildings, even yelling at a pair on the street who were about to light a cigarette.

RCMP and the local fire department responded to the leak about 10:30 a.m. Several buildings were evacuated and the road was closed, though it reopened about an hour later.