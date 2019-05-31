Gas services restored in downtown Inuvik after gas line ruptured by construction

RCMP and the local fire department in Inuvik, N.W.T., responded to a report of a gas leak on Mackenzie Road at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police confirmed to CBC News that the reported gas leak was at a local business.

Inuvik's fire chief Cynthia Hammond said "construction operations at the building ruptured a gas line," in a news release sent just before 1 p.m.

Gas was shut off in the downtown core earlier Friday. No injuries were reported, said Hammond.

In an update after 5 p.m., Hammond said the ruptured gas line had been repaired and gas services to the downtown core had been restored.

'You could smell it,' says Tanya Gruben who said her office building was evacuated. (Kevin Woldum/CBC)

Several buildings were evacuated at about 11 a.m. local time, according Tanya Gruben.

Gruben, who works at the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation building, said firefighters instructed people to leave several commercial buildings and offices around her workplace.

"You could smell it," said Gruben. "We were instructed not to start our cars, not to smoke and they would let us know when to go back."