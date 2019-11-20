RCMP investigating after fire destroys cabin near Inuvik

A cabin near Inuvik on Airport Lake burned down Monday afternoon.

The building was located across the lake, which wasn't safe for vehicles to cross. Firefighters could not get close enough to fight the fire.

But they were able to get close enough to determine that no one needed medical attention, explained Cynthia Hammond, Inuvik's director of protective services.

Inuvik RCMP received a call at around 5 p.m. Monday, and went to the burned-down structure with Inuvik's fire marshal.

Hammond said the structure is a complete loss.

RCMP are investigating.