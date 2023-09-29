Meet the Inuvik's fire department's new chief

After 13 years of living in the community, Brian Larman is the new fire chief of the Inuvik Fire Department.

He joined up with the department almost as soon as he got to town, thanks to a chance conversation with a coworker.

"I joined pretty much day one when I got here. I was working at the bank and one of the tellers at the time was on the fire department," said Larman. "He said, 'You should come check this out — it's a pretty interesting group of people,' and here we are many years later."

It was the first fire department he had joined, but he was eager to learn as much as he could.

Over the last decade, the Inuvik Fire Department increased its ability to train new recruits. A training yard was built with practice burn houses, structures to practice navigating in smoke and derelict cars to practice using tools to rescue others.

"Every single apparatus except for one was purchased since I came here," said Larman, adding the training he has taken over the last decade has prepared him for this new role.

'Learning never ends'

Now he is excited to help train more firefighters.

"I got trained up right through the Inuvik Fire Department. I did my professional firefighter courses. I did my officer level courses, my instructor level courses here," explained Larman. "We have a really robust training program that we've developed over the last decade."

By bringing in instructors from other parts of the territory and southern provinces to train them, Larman said the local fire department is now able to offer certain courses from Inuvik instead of sending people out, or bringing in southern teachers again. A new group of recruits have been training with the department this month. Larman says there are 12 new members who joined up.

"It's one of the most keen group of participants I have seen since we started this recruitment training program," he said.

This weekend is their first training exercises with live fire, so Larman said it will be a busy day on Sunday. The Inuvik Fire Department meets every Wednesday night to train and keep their department ready in case of emergency.

"We say the training and learning never ends," said Larman.