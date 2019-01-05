Inuvik's Sunrise Festival fireworks arrive in the nick of time

Every January, Inuvik residents look forward to the return of the sun — and with it, the Sunrise festival's annual fireworks show.

However, this year weather meant that the annual celebration almost didn't happen. Conditions meant that ice crossings were delayed much more than usual, putting the arrival of the all-important fireworks to the community before Saturday's planned show in jeopardy.

"It was very iffy if we were going to get fireworks at all," said Rick Lindsay, the Beaufort Delta Region's assistant fire marshal.

In previous years, fireworks arrive at least two weeks prior to the festival — which celebrates the sun returning to the community after over a month — and the crew spends about a week getting everything ready.

However, as of early this week, there were still no fireworks.

Savior with a trailer

However, by chance, a town employee happened to be in Whitehorse for the New Year, Lindsay said. The employee was able to buy a trailer, which was already approved in the town's budget, while in the Yukon capital, and use it to drive $17,000 worth of fireworks to Inuvik.

The fireworks arrived Wednesday, giving Lindsay and his crew of four other volunteers about three days to get the show ready.

Paul MacDonald, left, and Brian Larman are part of the volunteer crew setting up this year's fireworks show. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Lindsay said they have plans to make sure that a close-call like this doesn't happen again.

"Next year what we're going to do is put a proposal to the town to actually get the fireworks ordered and shipped in while the ferries are still in the water," said Lindsay.

"That way we can put them in a sea can and lock them up and they're here. We know we are going to have a fireworks show. This year we didn't know.

"To miss having the fireworks would be horrible."

32nd year of festival

The Sunrise Festival is celebrating its 32nd year. For 2019, the town is adding a couple of events for residents and tourists.

Jacki Challis, the town's director of tourism and economic development, said there will be a snow carving workshop on Saturday, but her "keystone" will be having three different drummers and dancers groups performing outside right before the fireworks, which begin at 7 p.m.

The performers are coming from Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk and Aklavik.

"We are really excited to have that, and I think it will be a unique element this year," said Challis.

Members of the volunteer crew set up fireworks for this year's show. The fireworks show is 'one of the only events that Inuvik has held that 99 per cent of the community turns out to see,' said Lindsay. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Lindsay said the fireworks show is an event that unites the community.

"It's one of the only events that Inuvik has held that 99 per cent of the community turns out to see this … and it's pretty amazing."