2 people escape explosion at industrial building in Inuvik

An explosion at a building in Inuvik on Tuesday caused significant damage.

According to the town of Inuvik, at about 1:20 p.m. the fire department got multiple reports of an explosion in an industrial area.

"Upon arrival, significant structural damage to the rear and sides of the building were observed," said Cynthia Hammond, director of protective services, said in an email.

Two people were inside the building when it happened, and both escaped safely with "no major injuries."

The building is owned by local company Bob's Welding.

Hammond said the cause of the explosion is under investigation. She said RCMP, first responders and the Workers' Safety Commission attended the scene.

"The building and property are secured, with no entry, until confirmation by a structural engineer that it is safe to enter and conduct investigation."

RCMP have not responded to a request for comment.