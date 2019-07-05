Inuvik RCMP make 3rd crack cocaine bust since May

Inuvik RCMP have charged a 19-year-old with possession for the purpose trafficking after seizing crack cocaine and cash earlier this week.

In a news release, RCMP said they executed a search warrant on a residence in the community July 3. Approximately one ounce of crack cocaine and $4,360 were seized.

A 19-year-old man from Ontario was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of the proceeds of crime. He is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on July 8.

This seizure is the third related to crack cocaine in the community since May. On May 14, nearly half a kilogram of crack cocaine was seized at the airport. A 17-year-old was charged.

On June 18, RCMP announced they had seized drugs and crack cocaine at the Jak Park campground and arrested three men.

In May, CBC also reported a resident found bags of crack cocaine while walking on a popular trail.

Police have not stated if any of these incidents are related.