Drop-off point in Inuvik helps with after-hours dog surrenders

The town of Inuvik, N.W.T., has come up with a new way for people to give up their dogs after regular hours — a dog surrender point.

"The idea behind this is that people could bring and surrender a dog if we are not available in the office," said Aaron Waighorn, a peace officer with the Town of Inuvik.

"It's [also] available to any citizen that maybe ends up finding an animal on the side of the road and is not quite sure what to do with it."

Waighorn said his co-worker first came up with the idea after finding there were many people who wanted to bring in dogs after hours, but didn't know what to do.

He said they don't want people to just let dogs wander the streets. Providing an area that's fenced off with water and a couple of doghouses gives residents a safe place to bring a dog until peace officers can later collect the animal.

The drop-off area has been open for about a month, and Waighorn said only one person has used it so far, "which is great because we don't necessarily want to see this point utilized all the time."

Dog houses at Inuvik's new dog surrender point. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Anonymous drop-off

The fenced area has instructions posted for what people need to do after dropping off a dog, including a phone number they would call so peace officers know to pick up the animal.

"Someone found a dog tied to a guardrail … that resident did exactly what he should've done — dropped it off at the point, called the number and we brought it to the pound," Waighorn said.

He said although residents can drop off a dog anonymously, they are encouraged to fill out a form that's available at the drop-off point, so peace officers have a better understanding of the dog.

"The idea behind this … is not to shame people for giving us their dog — that's not the idea whatsoever," Waighorn said. "We are willing to accept under any circumstance."

Waighorn said there are many reasons someone might choose to surrender a dog, from a household move, to children, to the dog giving birth to a litter of puppies.

"Personally, I enjoy the fact that we are able to assist people in this town and make a better life for the dog," he said.

The after-hours dog surrender point is located behind the Town of Inuvik building, near the corner of Kingmingya Road and Reliance Street.