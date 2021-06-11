Faulty alarm at Inuvik diesel plant leads to power outages this morning

A faulty alarm at the Inuvik, N.W.T., diesel plant Friday morning led to rolling power outages across the community.

According to a spokesperson at the N.W.T. Power Corporation, the alarm went off by accident — but it caused the plant to automatically shut down.

The issue was made worse because the area's liquid natural gas system is under maintenance, "and was not available," a spokesperson said.

When the plant was restarted, one of the diesel units failed to start, leading to the rotating outages.

The starter was replaced late this morning, according to the spokesperson, and power was restored at about 10 a.m. to all customers.