Faulty alarm at Inuvik diesel plant leads to power outages this morning
According to a spokesperson at the N.W.T. Power Corporation, the alarm went off by accident — but it caused the plant to automatically shut down.
The power has since been restored, a spokesperson said
A faulty alarm at the Inuvik, N.W.T., diesel plant Friday morning led to rolling power outages across the community.
According to a spokesperson at the N.W.T. Power Corporation, the alarm went off by accident — but it caused the plant to automatically shut down.
The issue was made worse because the area's liquid natural gas system is under maintenance, "and was not available," a spokesperson said.
When the plant was restarted, one of the diesel units failed to start, leading to the rotating outages.
The starter was replaced late this morning, according to the spokesperson, and power was restored at about 10 a.m. to all customers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?