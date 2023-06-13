Collaboration is the focus at Arctic Development Expo in Inuvik, N.W.T.

The hotels are full in Inuvik, N.W.T., and the streets are bustling with activity.

Hundreds of people arrived in town on Monday to talk about energy and the environment, and also take in some of the local culture and community.

It's all part of this week's 2023 Arctic Development Expo. The annual event is hosted by the Town of Inuvik and brings together government officials, resource development companies, researchers and others, from the N.W.T. and beyond.

Jackie Challis is the town's director of economic development and tourism. She also leads the team that puts on the expo every year. A team of staff and volunteers work long days to ensure a smooth event.

While showing off the community is always a good thing to visitors, Challis says there is also a focus on introducing southern partners to how business works in the North; through true partnerships.

"We also want them to be thinking about, if they're working in the North, what that means. And that the solution should be coming from here, the voices should be coming from here," she said.

"Collaboration is the only way to work here in the North."

The three-day event features a trade show with local businesses and organizations sharing their latest work.

Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood says the conference brings a lot of people and money to the community which is good for the small businesses that support and work with the expo.

'Meeting new people is the biggest thing for me,' said Clarence Wood, mayor of Inuvik, N.W.T. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

"I think it's big for the community. It brings a lot of economic activity, as far as hotels and catering industry. Meeting new people is the biggest thing for me."

Wood remembers when the annual expo was known as the Inuvik Petroleum Show and was always a big attraction for the community. Now, he said, the expo continues that work by exploring other Northern issues.

A cultural showcase is planned for Tuesday evening with local dancers and food being served to the expo delegates and guests.

The expo wraps up Wednesday afternoon at the Midnight Sun Complex. A night of live entertainment and comedy is set to close the event on Wednesday evening.