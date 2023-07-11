Canvas tents boost cultural programming at Inuvik day home

A day home in Inuvik, N.W.T. recently got a cultural upgrade.

Johnny Aviugana, a frontline worker, and a crew of carpenters built wooden frames for a pair of canvas tents last month at Hope House. The spaces will be for clients, artists and counselling services.

"They can do carving or some sewing out here, or some meetings or whatever they want to do," Aviugana said.

The day home, at 83 Inuit Road, has been open since last October. It offers clients a place where they can be warm for a day, and where they can work on building their resume.

Sharon Rogers, a community front line worker at Hope House, said it's been busy most days since she started working there in January. She said they've served 1,600 people since opening.

"We tally it by month and it's roughly 210 a month," she said. "So it's very well-needed. Sometimes we have 30 or 40 people in a day."

Rogers said the centre helps people with all kinds of different needs: Some might spend the afternoon, others might just need a warm bathroom to use. She said there are always community members dropping by with food or snacks, to chat with clients and share stories.

Hope House has household items like mops, brooms and cleaning supplies for those who are just moving into a new house and need some assistance.

Aviugana said there's also a small garden and sitting area beside the new tent frames which is good for people if they want a bit of privacy.

The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.