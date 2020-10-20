Inuvik resident confirmed positive for COVID-19
Person is recovering safely at home and poses no risk to community or others, officials say
An Inuvik resident who had received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 last week has been confirmed to have the disease but poses no risk to the community, according N.W.T. health officials.
The N.W.T.'s department of Health and Social Services said in a Tuesday news release that the person is recovering safely at home and that contact tracing was carried out this past weekend.
The department said earlier that the individual travelled to Inuvik from Alberta by road.
"There is no risk identified for any communities along the route, and no further risk identified for the community of Inuvik," the Tuesday release states.
Two other N.W.T. residents, both in Yellowknife, also received presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 last week. The results from those tests are still pending.
