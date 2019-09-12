Inuvik council votes down proposed RCMP duplexes on Carmichael Drive
Housing corp. representative says he understands the community’s concern
In a unanimous decision Wednesday evening, the town council in Inuvik, N.W.T., voted down a proposal to build modular duplexes for RCMP on Carmichael Drive.
The street is currently populated solely with single-family dwellings. Residents came in droves to a council meeting earlier this week to express their concerns that modular units won't fit in with what's already there.
Those who went to the meeting were clear that they have no problem with RCMP members moving in — their concerns were with the type of housing proposed.
The N.W.T. Housing Corporation needed permission from the town to build on Carmichael Drive, because duplexes are considered to be "conditional use" for zoning in that neighbourhood.
At Wednesday's meeting, councillors backed the residents' concern about the project, saying they agree duplexes wouldn't fit in on that street.
Randy Cleveland, acting director of infrastructure services for the housing corporation, attended the meeting via phone. He said he understands people's\ concerns, and the housing corporation will reconsider other areas of Inuvik for the project.
With files from Mackenzie Scott
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.