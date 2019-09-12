Inuvik council votes down proposed RCMP duplexes on Carmichael Drive

In a unanimous decision Wednesday evening, the town council in Inuvik, N.W.T., voted down a proposal to build modular duplexes for RCMP on Carmichael Drive.

The street is currently populated solely with single-family dwellings. Residents came in droves to a council meeting earlier this week to express their concerns that modular units won't fit in with what's already there.

Those who went to the meeting were clear that they have no problem with RCMP members moving in — their concerns were with the type of housing proposed.

The N.W.T. Housing Corporation needed permission from the town to build on Carmichael Drive, because duplexes are considered to be "conditional use" for zoning in that neighbourhood.

At Wednesday's meeting, councillors backed the residents' concern about the project, saying they agree duplexes wouldn't fit in on that street.

Kevin Campbell has lived on Carmichael Drive for about five years. He was at a meeting earlier this week to express his concerns about the project. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Randy Cleveland, acting director of infrastructure services for the housing corporation, attended the meeting via phone. He said he understands people's\ concerns, and the housing corporation will reconsider other areas of Inuvik for the project.