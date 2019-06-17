RCMP investigating damaged solar panels at Inuvik daycare

RCMP are asking for public assistance after solar panels at Inuvik's Children First Centre were damaged over the weekend.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, seventeen panels at the Inuvik daycare were damaged between 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

"RCMP believe a person, or persons, may have seen something suspicious. We are asking the residents of Inuvik to report any suspicious or unusual activity," Olena Newman, the acting commander for Inuvik RCMP, is quoted as saying in the release.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity in the area of the Children First Centre between Saturday and Sunday are asked to contact Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111, according to the release.