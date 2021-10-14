Watch the Inuvik municipal candidates forum tonight with CBC North
CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are co-hosting a virtual candidates forum Thursday night ahead of the Oct. 18 election. Watch it live on Facebook.
CBC North will carry the virtual forum live on Facebook
CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are co-hosting a virtual candidates forum Thursday night ahead of the Oct. 18 Inuvik municipal election.
The forum runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Watch it live on CBC NWT's Facebook page.
Clarence Wood has been acclaimed for his first stint as Inuvik's mayor.
Eleven candidates are running for eight council seats. They are:
- Donovan Arey
- Tony Devlin
- Ruth Elanik
- Jesse Harder
- Jillian Fitzpatrick
- Grant Gowans
- Natasha Kulikowski
- Desmond Loreen
- Alana Mero
- Alfred Moses
- Kurt Wainman
Pose your questions for the candidates in the comments section or send them directly to mackenzie.scott@cbc.ca.
Several N.W.T. communities head to the polls Monday for municipal elections including Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River and Norman Wells