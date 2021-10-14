Skip to Main Content
North·New

Watch the Inuvik municipal candidates forum tonight with CBC North

CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are co-hosting a virtual candidates forum Thursday night ahead of the Oct. 18 election. Watch it live on Facebook.

CBC North will carry the virtual forum live on Facebook

CBC News ·
Inuvik's Town Hall on Oct. 14, 2021. Eleven candidates are vying for eight spots on the next city council. The election is taking place Monday. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are co-hosting a virtual candidates forum Thursday night ahead of the Oct. 18 Inuvik municipal election.

The forum runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Watch it live on CBC NWT's Facebook page

Clarence Wood has been acclaimed for his first stint as Inuvik's mayor. 

Eleven candidates are running for eight council seats. They are:

  • Donovan Arey
  • Tony Devlin
  • Ruth Elanik
  • Jesse Harder
  • Jillian Fitzpatrick
  • Grant Gowans
  • Natasha Kulikowski
  • Desmond Loreen
  • Alana Mero
  • Alfred Moses
  • Kurt Wainman

Pose your questions for the candidates in the comments section or send them directly to mackenzie.scott@cbc.ca. 

Several N.W.T. communities head to the polls Monday for municipal elections including Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River and Norman Wells

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now