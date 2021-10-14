Watch the Inuvik municipal candidates forum tonight with CBC North

CBC North and the Inuvik Drum are co-hosting a virtual candidates forum Thursday night ahead of the Oct. 18 Inuvik municipal election.

The forum runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Clarence Wood has been acclaimed for his first stint as Inuvik's mayor.

Eleven candidates are running for eight council seats. They are:

Donovan Arey

Tony Devlin

Ruth Elanik

Jesse Harder

Jillian Fitzpatrick

Grant Gowans

Natasha Kulikowski

Desmond Loreen

Alana Mero

Alfred Moses

Kurt Wainman

Several N.W.T. communities head to the polls Monday for municipal elections including Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River and Norman Wells