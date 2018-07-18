Inuvik boil water advisory lifted

A boil water advisory has been lifted in Inuvik.

Last week, the N.W.T. Health Department asked residents in the community to boil their drinking water for at least one minute before consuming it, as a precautionary measure.

A public health advisory that the department issued on Wednesday states this was due to higher than normal turbidity, or muddy water.

Inuvik Mayor Jim McDonald said last week the problem with the water was caused partly by an issue with a pump at the town's $19-million water treatment plant, which opened two years ago.

The current healthy advisory states that the turbidity has dropped to an acceptable level for treated water from the water plant.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the department.

Residents are urged to flush their water supply by: