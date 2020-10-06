Inuvik's 'Big John' remembered for sense of humor, love of Canadian Rangers

John "Big John" Jerome was a well known figure around Inuvik, N.W.T., often seen flashing a big smile and wearing his red Canadian Rangers hoodie.

On Thursday, the Gwich'in elder died. Celina Jerome, his niece, said she'll remember his love for his camp, known as "Big Rock," and being out on the land.

"He had quite a sense of humour… loud laughter, always so kind and friendly to everyone," said Celina Jerome.

John Jerome would have turned 75 on Sunday.

He was often seen with his friend and fellow Canadian Ranger, Hank Rogers.

"I always called him the gentle giant," said Rogers, a former sergeant for the Canadian Rangers. "He was one of those guys that just had a smile on his face and was always talking to people."

Jerome, left, with his friend Hank Rogers. Rogers says Jerome was never shy to speak his mind and made people laugh. (Submitted by Gailann Raddi)

Rogers said he first met Jerome when he was younger at the old Semmler's store in Inuvik.

Jerome had a deep knowledge of the land, Rogers said, and wanted to spread that to new recruits for the Canadian Rangers.

"He was one of those guys that was a go-to guy for that kind of stuff," said Rogers.

He said when Jerome joined the Canadian Rangers he blended in right away, and was never shy to speak his mind.

"He's one of those guys that you can't stop laughing when you meet them," said Rogers.

Gailann, left, her son Mackenzie, John Jerome and another Canadian Ranger. (Submitted by Gailann Raddi)

Master Cpl. Gailann Raddi has been running the Junior Canadian Rangers patrol in Inuvik for the last two years.

"He always really enjoyed seeing the youth in their uniforms because he loved using his uniform as well," said Raddi.

Raddi said she'd known John since she was a child, and they joined the Canadian Rangers a couple of years apart.

He was one of the elders that the Junior Canadian Rangers looked up to.

"The kids would always run over to him, or he would call them over and give them treats, and see how they are doing," said Raddi.

Jerome's funeral will be held Tuesday.